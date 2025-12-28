iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 28.9%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $89.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

