Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Sold by Vestment Financial LLC

Vestment Financial LLC cut its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.