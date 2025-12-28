Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 642,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,575,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 897,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.3127 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

