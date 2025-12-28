Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 74,138 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,138 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $461,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of SGOL opened at $43.19 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.
Key Stores Impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Gold pushed to new record highs, reinforcing long?term bullish momentum and encouraging demand for physical?gold ETFs such as SGOL. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Rally Extends to Fresh Highs as Buyers Maintain Control
- Positive Sentiment: Gold’s breakout and sustained weekly gains are drawing momentum traders and safe?haven flows, which typically lift physical?gold ETF assets under management. Gold Weekly Price Outlook – Gold Breaks Out for the Week
- Positive Sentiment: Major strategist coverage remains bullish — Goldman Sachs projects a materially higher spot target, supporting the narrative for longer?term gold accumulation and ETF demand. “Gold remains our single favorite long commodity,” spot price to reach $4,900/oz in Q4 2026 – Goldman Sachs
- Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven flows tied to geopolitical risks and macro uncertainty are cited in market reports, a key driver for physical gold ownership and SGOL inflows. Gold, silver power to record highs on safe-haven demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Financing activity in the gold sector (e.g., U.S. Gold Corp raising $31M) shows ongoing capital deployment in mining, which can support long?term supply fundamentals but has limited immediate effect on SGOL’s physical?gold holdings. U.S. Gold Corp raises $31M to advance gold project – ICYMI
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn of overbought conditions and a possible near?term pullback (models point to short?term support tests), which could trigger temporary outflows or price weakness in SGOL. Gold News: Gold Analysis Highlights Pullback Risk Despite Long-Term Bullish Trend
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary notes overbought readings that could produce more measured gains in 2026 and intermittent corrections; investors should expect higher volatility even as the secular uptrend continues. Gold 2026 Forecast: Record Advance Sets Stage for Measured Extension
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- [URGENT!] SpaceX Going Public! – Pre-IPO Action
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.