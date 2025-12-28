Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 74,138 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,138 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $461,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SGOL opened at $43.19 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

