Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $427,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 481,408 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 400,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 383,040 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,638,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,218,000 after purchasing an additional 268,399 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 179,029 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $124.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $126.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

