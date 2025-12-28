Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.03. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Sundance Energy Australia Trading Up 200.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is an independent upstream oil and gas company domiciled in Australia, with exploration and production assets in the Sultanate of Oman. The company focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore petroleum concessions, applying modern reservoir management techniques and field development planning to enhance production performance.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sundance Energy (Oman) Limited, the company holds working interests in several onshore production-sharing contracts, including Blocks 4, 5 and 8.

