Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares trading hands.

Great Lakes Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Great Lakes Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec. The company was formerly known as Shield Gold Inc and changed its name to Great Lakes Graphite Inc in May 2014. Great Lakes Graphite Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.