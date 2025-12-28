Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 75.7% in December

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,979 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 5,109 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
HBRIY stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.83.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.
The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.
