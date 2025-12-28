Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 75.7% in December

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,979 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 5,109 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

HBRIY stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.