abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 366.16 and traded as low as GBX 365. abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 366, with a volume of 27,589 shares.
abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 366.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.31. The firm has a market cap of £516.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.62.
abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 7.71%.
A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.
Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asia Focus
