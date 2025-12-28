RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 359,481 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the November 30th total of 205,839 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 647.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 555 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 647.7 days.

RS Group Stock Performance

RS Group stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. RS Group has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

About RS Group

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) is a global distributor of industrial and electronic products, serving engineers, procurement professionals and maintenance teams. The company offers a comprehensive range of over 500,000 products, including electronic components, automation and control devices, tools, fasteners, test and measurement equipment, and maintenance supplies. RS Group’s digital platforms and catalogues provide customers with real-time stock information, technical resources and e-procurement solutions designed to streamline supply chain management.

Through its two core brands – RS Components in Europe and Allied Electronics & Automation in North America – RS Group supports industries such as manufacturing, transportation, energy and infrastructure.

