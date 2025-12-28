Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Short Interest Up 75.4% in December

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,752 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 10,693 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 0.9%
DUSL opened at $70.27 on Friday. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 3.30.
Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $7.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $29.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.4%.
About Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares
The Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Industrial Select Sector index. The fund provides 3X leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US industrial companies. DUSL was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.
