Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Short Interest Up 75.4% in December

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,752 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 10,693 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 0.9%

DUSL opened at $70.27 on Friday. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 3.30.

Get Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $7.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $29.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares

About Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares ( NYSEARCA:DUSL Free Report ) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Industrial Select Sector index. The fund provides 3X leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US industrial companies. DUSL was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.