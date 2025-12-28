iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,716,227 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 1,532,061 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 532,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 532,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $151.16.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.4554 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.