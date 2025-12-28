iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,716,227 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 1,532,061 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 532,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 532,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.4554 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,489,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,029,000 after purchasing an additional 421,048 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,976,000 after buying an additional 433,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,544,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,500,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,129,000 after acquiring an additional 158,474 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

