NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

