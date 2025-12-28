VCI Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Visa Inc. $V

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000. Visa comprises 1.2% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $355.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.13. The stock has a market cap of $646.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.52.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

