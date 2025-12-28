World Investment Advisors Sells 10,272 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

World Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Affirm were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Affirm by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 190.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 468.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Affirm by 86.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Affirm by 41.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $573,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,760. This trade represents a 85.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $75.81 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

