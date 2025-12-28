World Investment Advisors Takes $1.70 Million Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 603.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 655,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 562,799 shares during the last quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $3,603,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 55.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 30,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,180,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $2,669,165.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,043.60. This represents a 61.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 826,511 shares of company stock valued at $32,224,604. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

