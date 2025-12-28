World Investment Advisors Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 412.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37,575.7% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 271,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,896,000 after buying an additional 270,545 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,356,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,446,000 after purchasing an additional 211,692 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $155.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $187.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.46.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.