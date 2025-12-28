World Investment Advisors Buys 3,803 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,451,223,000 after buying an additional 182,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,429,590,000 after buying an additional 109,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,488,000 after acquiring an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $577.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $555.54 and a 200 day moving average of $507.11. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.08.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 22,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.89, for a total transaction of $13,019,717.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,977.66. This represents a 89.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $63,533,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

