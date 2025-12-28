Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 378,188 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,130 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 378,188 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,076,202 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,086,507,000 after buying an additional 1,983,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $200,200,000 after acquiring an additional 689,045 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,818 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $80,376,000 after acquiring an additional 799,030 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,379,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 237,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $22.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at $566,422.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $144,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 730,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,306. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,909. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

