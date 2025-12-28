Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 33,101 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,101 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.14. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.53 and a 1-year high of $214.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 84.37%. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

