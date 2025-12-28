Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $933,000 Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 224.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Centene by 83.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Centene by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,384,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,724,000 after buying an additional 199,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after acquiring an additional 207,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Centene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Centene Stock Up 1.6%

CNC opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

