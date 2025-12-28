World Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 92,866 abrdn Life Sciences Investors $HQL

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of abrdn Life Sciences Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 28.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

HQL stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

