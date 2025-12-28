Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 262,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,696,000. iShares Core Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.42% of iShares Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,978,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

