Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 8,895 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 148,250.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 254,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,772,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Republic Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,078,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 24,561.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG opened at $213.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.31 and its 200 day moving average is $227.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.43 and a 12-month high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.64.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

