PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $627.09 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338,547 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 351,826 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.9% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of TJX Companies worth $627,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 776.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $157.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.48. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

