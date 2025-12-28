Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $208.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day moving average of $187.96. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $210.14.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,378 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,654. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

