Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR opened at $123.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

