Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 482.2% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 44,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qorvo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

