Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,919,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 465,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 197,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $93,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.75.

Shares of HII stock opened at $351.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $360.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.12%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,707.34. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $268,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,103 shares of company stock worth $5,477,768 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

