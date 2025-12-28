Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,375,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,195,000 after buying an additional 430,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,508,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,740,000 after acquiring an additional 163,305 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,811 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 112,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $15,558,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 458,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,389,299.60. This trade represents a 19.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $8,597,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,668,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,491,983.52. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,311,246 shares of company stock valued at $199,553,783. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 3.6%

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.04 and a beta of 2.63.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.