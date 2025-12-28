Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

