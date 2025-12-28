Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,397 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Fortrea worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 103.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the third quarter worth about $139,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 88.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 74.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $14.00 target price on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortrea from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 36.77%.The business had revenue of $701.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

