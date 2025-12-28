Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 885.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 38.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

