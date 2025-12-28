Crocs, Inc. $CROX Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,213 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Crocs worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2,659.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,190 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 10,520.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,710,000. Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,765,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. This represents a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.14 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.48%.Crocs’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Crocs to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

