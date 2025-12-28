Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 10,170 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 367,588 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,638.72. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 11.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

