SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW Position Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SkyWest worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 243.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 125,235 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWest news, Director Meredith Siegfried Madden sold 4,725 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $503,401.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,067.48. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SKYW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWest from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $132.00 price target on SkyWest in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SkyWest had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.92%.SkyWest’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

