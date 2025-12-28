Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,000,095 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,405.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.36%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

Featured Articles

