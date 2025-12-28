Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,850 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 155.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Moderna by 600.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.11. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $703,186.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,679.52. This represents a 85.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

