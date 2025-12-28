Voya Investment Management LLC Has $3 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

CATY stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $210.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,490. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chang Liu sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $238,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,022.72. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,148 over the last 90 days. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.

