Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dole PLC $DOLE

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,910 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Dole worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dole by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 249,842 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dole during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Dole by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,526,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,338 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC raised its position in Dole by 53.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dole by 2.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,073,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,009,000 after purchasing an additional 111,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dole alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOLE. Stephens began coverage on Dole in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dole in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Dole Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DOLE opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. Dole PLC has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Dole had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Dole’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dole PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dole Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Dole’s payout ratio is 226.67%.

Dole declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dole Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dole plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company’s product range includes bananas, pineapples, berries, grapes, salads and a variety of other fresh and packaged produce, sold under the Dole brand and through private-label arrangements. Dole’s operations span the full fresh-produce value chain, from farming and sourcing to packing, ripening, cold?chain logistics and wholesale and retail distribution, supporting both retail grocery and foodservice customers.

The company traces its commercial heritage to the early 20th century Hawaiian pineapple business founded by James Dole and has evolved through subsequent corporate restructurings and combinations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.