Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 67,931 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,931 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 153.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 888.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $256,961.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 312,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,408.72. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,813 shares of company stock worth $4,403,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

