Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 341,162 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. $CLNE

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341,162 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,419,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 140.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 54.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $475.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., founded in 1997 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, is a leading provider of natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for the transportation sector. The company operates a network of more than 500 fueling stations across the United States and Canada, supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and RNG derived from organic waste streams. Clean Energy serves a diverse customer base that includes commercial trucking fleets, public transit agencies, refuse haulers and municipal vehicle operators.

In addition to fuel supply, Clean Energy offers turnkey station design, construction and ongoing maintenance services, as well as fueling hardware and project management.

