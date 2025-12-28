Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.