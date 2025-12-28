Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 53,919 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,919 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 977.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $754.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $6,946,247.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,966.33. This represents a 91.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Get Our Latest Report on RYAN

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.