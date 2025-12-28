Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Decreases By 36.4%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 808,495 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 1,271,306 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Koppers by 17.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Koppers during the third quarter valued at $3,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 145.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at $2,376,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Trading Down 1.1%

KOP stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $528.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.04). Koppers had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $485.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KOP. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Koppers

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar?based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Featured Stories

