Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,224 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 48,866 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBTX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nanobiotix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nanobiotix stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

