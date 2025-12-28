PineStone Asset Management Inc. Sells 479,952 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

PineStone Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,545,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 479,952 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 11.4% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,828,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,158 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after buying an additional 2,537,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,786 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,108,000 after acquiring an additional 324,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,552,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 524,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and pundits highlight TSMC as a core beneficiary of the AI buildout, citing new chip technology launching in 2026 that should drive multi-year revenue and margin expansion. If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It.
- Positive Sentiment: Large investors and hedge funds are increasing TSMC exposure as an AI/semiconductor cornerstone (e.g., Philippe Laffont and others expect TSMC to benefit from heavy 2026 data?center spending). This supports positive sentiment and fund flows. Billionaire Philippe Laffont Article
- Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in revamped top-stock groupings (Chase Coleman’s “Magnificent Seven” variant) alongside Broadcom signals institutional endorsement and may boost passive/active buying. Chase Coleman Article
- Positive Sentiment: Growth outlooks are strong: consensus and articles cite ~22% annualized EPS growth and management guidance that AI-related chip revenue could grow >40% annually through 2029 — a major long-term earnings driver. Best Tech Stocks Article
- Positive Sentiment: Sector analysis comparing ASML and TSMC underscores TSMC’s ability to leverage leading lithography partners to produce the most advanced nodes — reinforcing its competitive moat. ASML vs TSMC Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple investor-focused roundups recommend long-term holds (Fool lists, Seeking Alpha and others). These pieces boost sentiment but add limited new data beyond existing growth narratives. 4 Stocks to Hold
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor letters and Q3 commentary note strong demand; useful confirmation of momentum but not immediate catalysts on their own. InsiderMonkey Q3 Note
- Negative Sentiment: Operational risk: TSMC reported that some Hsinchu science park facilities reached evacuation criteria after an earthquake — could cause short-term disruptions to production or inspections, and may add near-term uncertainty. Reuters: Facilities Evacuated After Quake
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $302.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $313.98.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
