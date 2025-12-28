PineStone Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,700 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 0.8% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $128,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Shares of CL opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

