Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.65 and traded as low as C$18.62. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$18.65, with a volume of 27,719 shares changing hands.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars. It operates 105 Keg restaurants in Canada and the United States. The Keg Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
