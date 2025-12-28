Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,663 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Tobam raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $577.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $555.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.08.

In related news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $63,533,844. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

